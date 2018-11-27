Drake and Stefflon Don Dating?, 6ix9ine ‘DUMMY BOY’ Album Released, &More

Drake and Stefflon Don Dating?

Could Drizzy be getting it in with a new Caribbean gyal on his arm?

The Scorpion rapper was spotted having drinks with Stefflon Don in Miami earlier this week. In the photos, Aubrey and Stefflon are seen smiling and hanging out, sparking rumors that they might be together romantically.

Earlier this month, Drake checked in on her during an Instagram Live session, where she said she was looking for love. During their social media session, Drake put the moves out.

“I’m a confident guy, I hold my own in any room, I’ve known you for a while, we buss ’nuff jokes together,” he said. “I can organize all your heels and your fits and your wigs for you. I’ll make sure they’re all color coded.”

Drake and Stefflon Don spark dating rumors after being spotted together in Miami https://t.co/RaUCP4leh6 pic.twitter.com/34NJHZ65eH — Rap-Up (@RapUp) November 27, 2018

6ix9ine ‘DUMMY BOY’ Album Released

After many delays, 6ix9ine’s debut album is finally here.

Dummy Boy features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Gunna, Tory Lanez, Anuel AA and more. Sources close to Tekashi told TMZ that the album was originally set for distribution through Caroline and Capitol Music Group, but the two sides had a disagreement after the project leaked online. 6ix9ine then turned to Create because he wanted the music to be released ASAP.

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead

The creator of the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon series died on Monday at 57. Hillenburg died following a battle with ALS, after announcing his diagnosis last year.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere.”

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon's animated megahit #SongeBobSquarePants, died from ALS – which he revealed he was diagnosed with in March 2017 https://t.co/BQjttQhEZc — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 27, 2018

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Drake and Stefflon Don Dating?, 6ix9ine ‘DUMMY BOY’ Album Released, &More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: