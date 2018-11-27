Tamera Mowry-Housley Returns To ‘The Real,’ Speaks On Her Niece Who Was Killed In California Shooting [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Tamera Mowry-Housley made a tearful return to “The Real” and spoke out on the death of her niece. As previously reported just over two weeks ago her niece Alaina Housley was one of 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. earlier.

Since then Tamera’s taken time off from the show. Monday marked her return and she told her co-hosts that while she’s doing “Ok”, she has a new mission on hand. Alaina’s family has started the Alaina’s Voice Foundation that has a goal of encouraging Americans to appreciate their loved ones and encourages the media to not allow mass shooters to become celebrities.

“Our family’s been through a lot, but the interesting thing about grief is that you’ve gotta find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time. It’s just been a little over two weeks…she would want me to be here. And she would want me…sweet Alaina…to move forward. I don’t like to say move on, because I don’t think I’ll ever move on with the fact that she’s not here with me or with our family.”

“But she would want me to move forward and to use her voice as a catalyst for change, and that’s why I am here today,” Tamera continued. “And I just appreciate the outpouring love and support from everybody. That sweet 18-year-old girl impacted people in such a positive way, and that’s how we’ve been able to move on, the love as my beautiful sister-in-law Hannah said at my niece’s memorial, that’s what we need more today love.”

Today in #GirlChatLive: Our girl Tamera is back, and she remembers and honors her beautiful niece Alaina Housley. pic.twitter.com/HeFEn92Bv4 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 26, 2018

She also added that while the country needs to get a grip on violence, the change should start from within.

“It’s obvious that we need change when it comes to gun violence. I don’t care if I have to knock on the doors of the White House to do it. Alaina was very sweet and loving and kind. She was also a debater. So she would want me to debate that. But also, I believe that it starts from within. Our country, and it’s sad to say this, but you have to be living underneath a rock to not believe these words, our country is sick. It’s diseased. If it needs healing. It needs healing from within. We are so divided.”

Today in #GirlChatLive: Tamera talks about how this country is divided, and needs to be healed. pic.twitter.com/yr83cENiNq — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 26, 2018

Continued prayers up for the Housleys.

