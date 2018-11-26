Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The family of rapper XXXTentacion had some positive news after tragically losing him in June of this year. Shortly after his passing, they shared that an unnamed woman would be welcoming his baby in December.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The family held a baby shower last week to welcome the new baby boy. The shower was a private event filled with family and friends of the late rapper. XXX’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, announced that the baby’s name would be Gekyume, via Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Late Rapper XXXTentacion Confessed to Beating Ex-Girlfriend & Stabbing 9 People [VIDEO]

XXXTentacion’s mother reveals the late rapper’s son has been given the name Gekyume, which is a word X created before his passing pic.twitter.com/NwA2LxekAD — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 25, 2018

SEE ALSO: 4 Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of XXXTentacion

XXX created the word and explained the meaning before his passing. He defined it as “different state or next universe of thought.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

XXXTentacion’s Mother Reveals Name Of The Rapper’s Son was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: