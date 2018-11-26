Actress Jameela Jamil Hopes Cardi B Boo-Boos On Herself For Hawking Detox Tea

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jameela Jamil wants all you of you selling tummy tea and detox teas on Instagram to cut the nonsense out, and has a particular wish for all celebrities who have hopped on the bandwagon. The Good Place actress wrote via Twitter that she hopes all of those hawking the teas “sh*t their pants in public,” including Cardi B.

In a tweet that featured Cardi B screencap of her talking up the detox tea, Jamil opened a tweet writing, “They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea.”

She continued with, “I hope all these celebrities all sh*t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do,” Jamil tweeted on Saturday (Nov. 24). “Not that they actually take this sh*t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.”

Jamil then added her own advice on how to best deal with the challenges of losing weight.

“If you want to “curb your appetite” eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup. Don’t drink these “detox” teas. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run,” Jamil added.

In the past, Jamil has taken aim at Kim Kardashian for promoting an appetite-suppressing lollipop. Kardashian is also on Instagram promoting the teas as well.

Interestingly enough, Cardi shared that she wasn’t happy about getting skinnier after giving birth to her baby daughter, Kulture.

If you want to “curb your appetite” eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup. Don’t drink these “detox” teas. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run… — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

