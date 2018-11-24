We all know Floyd Mayweather enjoys the nicer things in life. The championship winning boxer reportedly dropped $5.3 Million on new jewelry at a Los Angeles jewelry shop.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TMZ, Mayweather hit up famous celeb jeweler, Peter Marco to had some new ice to his collection.

His shopping spree consisted of: a 30-carat pear-shaped VVS ring for $2.3 Million, a $2.5 Million diamond bracelet, a yellow gold Cuban necklace and 3 watches.

These expensive purchases may have some of us rethinking our career choices!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Floyd Mayweather Spends $5.3 Million On Jewelry! was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: