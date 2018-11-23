Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her Book In A Week!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November 13, 2018 and they have been flying off the shelves since!

Crown Publishing shared told The Associated Press, the book has sold over 1.4 Million in all formats in the United States and Canada!

The book documents the former First Lady’s childhood spent on the South Side of Chicago, balancing her time as a mother and working woman, her time in the White House and so much more!

