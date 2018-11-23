U.S. Postal To Honor Legends Marvin Gaye, Gregory Hines With Postage Stamps

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The U.S. Postal Service revealed several of the new Forever stamps and other stamps to be issued in 2019.

Since 1847, the stamp program has celebrated the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the history of the United States. This year’s honorees include music great Marvin Gaye and iconic performer Gregory Hines.

Gaye, with this new stamp in the Music Icons series, the U.S. Postal Service honors Marvin Gaye (1939–1984) — the “Prince of Soul” — one of the most influential music performers of his generation. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp pane with original art by Kadir Nelson.

The 42nd stamp in the Black Heritage series honors Hines (1946–2003), whose unique style of tap dancing breathed new life into the traditional American form. A versatile performer who danced, acted and sang on Broadway, on television and in movies, Hines developed the entertainment traditions of tap into an art form for a younger generation, with his influence being felt well beyond his life.

A well deserved honor for two of the greatest African American performers of all time, both gone too soon.

