U.S. Postal To Honor Legends Marvin Gaye, Gregory Hines With Postage Stamps

The U.S. Postal Service revealed several of the new Forever stamps and other stamps to be issued in 2019.
Since 1847, the stamp program has celebrated the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the history of the United States. This year’s honorees include music great Marvin Gaye and iconic performer Gregory Hines.
Gaye, with this new stamp in the Music Icons series, the U.S. Postal Service honors Marvin Gaye (1939–1984) — the “Prince of Soul” — one of the most influential music performers of his generation. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp pane with original art by Kadir Nelson.
Check out my new US Postage Stamp! Coming in 2019. Marvin Gaye. With this new stamp in the Music Icons series, the U.S. Postal Service honors Marvin Gaye (1939–1984) — the “Prince of Soul” — one of the most influential music performers of his generation. The stamp design features a portrait of Gaye inspired by historic photographs. The stamp pane is designed to resemble a vintage 45 rpm record sleeve. One side of the pane includes the stamps, brief text about Gaye’s legacy, and the image of a sliver of a record seeming to peek out the top of the sleeve. Another portrait of Gaye, also inspired by historic photographs, appears on the reverse along with the Music Icons series logo. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp pane with original art by @kadirnelson #marvingaye #kadirnelson #stamps #motown #usps
The 42nd stamp in the Black Heritage series honors Hines (1946–2003), whose unique style of tap dancing breathed new life into the traditional American form. A versatile performer who danced, acted and sang on Broadway, on television and in movies, Hines developed the entertainment traditions of tap into an art form for a younger generation, with his influence being felt well beyond his life.
"STAMP"OF APPROVAL: This week, the United States Postal Service (USPS) revealed several of the new Forever stamps and other stamps to be issued in 2019. Gregory Hines will grace the 42nd stamp in the Black Heritage series. The late, great Tony and Emmy Award winning dynamo — who danced, acted and sang on Broadway, on television, on recordings and in movies — is credited with renewing interest in tap during the 1990s. A Manhattan native, Hines made a name for himself performing with his brother Maurice at the Apollo Theater and on Broadway in shows such as "The Girl in Pink Tights" and 1978's "Eubie!." He went on to win a 1992 Tony Award for the George C. Wolfe-helmed "Jelly's Last Jam." As an actor, Hines appeared in "The Cotton Club," "Tap" and "Waiting to Exhale," among other films. On TV, he hosted his own sitcom, portrayed tap dance pioneer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson on Showtime, and had a recurring role on "Will & Grace." Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp, which features a 1988 photograph of Hines by Jack Mitchell. Since 1847, the stamp program has celebrated the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the history of the United States. #GregoryHines #USPS #UnitedStatesPostalService #ForeverStamp #BlackHeritage #TonyAward #Broadway #EmmyAward #Dance #Legend #MauriceHines #Apollo #Eubie #TheCottonClub #JellysLastJam #GeorgeCWolfe #TheCottonClub #Tap #WaitingToExhale #WillAndGrace #CelebratingBlackExcellence #BlackTheatreOnline #DerryNoyes #JackMitchell #CelebratingBlackExcellence #BlackTheatreOnline
A well deserved honor for two of the greatest African American performers of all time, both gone too soon.
