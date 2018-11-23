Steph Curry Involved In Three-Car Crash

Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry was involved in a three-car crash in California on Friday morning. According to ESPN, Curry has no injuries.

The reports share that Curry’s Porsche was hit twice. One car spun out and hit him, while another rear-ended the NBA player. Thankfully, all others were reported to have no serious injuries.

ESPN reports: After the crash, Curry made it to the Warriors’ practice facility and the team said he was “fine” after the morning’s events. He will not play in Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues to recover from a strained left groin and will also miss Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Curry has been getting more individual work in during the past week and the organization is hopeful he will be back on the floor in the near future.

The accident is said to have been caused by the bad weather in California.

