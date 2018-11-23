CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake

Leave a comment

Anybody who grew up on the original Lion King movie is going to absolutely LOVE the new trailer for the live-action remake.

Featuring an all-star cast including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Keegan Michael-Key and more, the trailer that fans saw on Thanksgiving Day is mighty similar to the original trailer way back in 1994.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As in, almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original. Me thinks Disney believed that the 1994 trailer was so perfect that why mess up a good thing? But guess who is going to be in the theater to see it when it arrives next July? That’s right, this guy!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close