Man Sues Spa After Masseur Gives Him Sexually Abusive Massage

It seems one New York masseur thought he was going to get a happy ending when he took on a client at the upscale Living Fresh Men’s Spa in New York. However, his wrong moves have left the spa he works at with a lawsuit, according to the New York Post.

The alleged victim, Ronnie Arnau, visited the spa with his husband on September 8, thinking he was about to get a regular massage and facial. He lay face down on a table dressed only in a towel when masseur Pei Tian began “what appeared to be a normal massage,” the lawsuit said.

However, 10 minutes into the session, Tian started to focus “exclusively on Arnau’s buttocks for an inordinate amount of time, making Arnau very uncomfortable,” the court papers say.

“As Arnau became more and more uncomfortable with Tian’s focus on his buttocks, Tian moved his fingers below Arnau’s buttocks and began caressing” his privates, the lawsuit says. “At no point had Arnau indicated, orally or otherwise, that he consented to Tian touching his penis. Nor did he ever indicate any desire for him to do so.”

Arnau was frozen with shock by Tian’s actions and didn’t move at first. However when the masseur “threw off his towel and told him to turn over,” that’s when Arnau rose from the massage table and “demanded that Tian leave the room,” say the court papers.

Arnau immediately called the cops, who arrived and arrested Tian, according to the suit. He was charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse, say the court papers, although an NYPD source said there is no record of the arrest.

A receptionist at Living Fresh Men’s Spa told The Post that Tian still works for the company, however he did not return a message seeking comment. According to The Post, the receptionist hadn’t heard of the allegations against Tian and he said that Tian has been with the spa for a decade.

“It’s not that kind of spa,” the receptionist said. However, in Arnau’s suit, it’s argued that the spa’s owners know about the unwarranted rubdowns, but they don’t do anything to stop them. A recent Yelp review by a “Mr. M.” even says that he went in for an upper-back rub and instead, the therapist “immediately started massaging my ass.” The owner of the spa has yet to comment on the allegations.

