Man Drowns Two Autistic Children For Six-Figure Insurance Payment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

A Los Angeles area man is finally jailed and charged with drowning his two kids and attempting to kill their mother after a 2015 “accident.” His arrest was delayed due to “insufficient evidence”, but last week, the FBI made it’s move after a thorough investigation according to reports.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to the NY Daily News, Ali Elmezayen, 44, allegedly killed his two children, ages 8 and 13, when he drove his car off of a Los Angeles wharf. Elmezayen purchased “several accidental death insurance policies” amounting to $6 million covering himself, his kids and his domestic partner, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central California. The accused paid $6,000 a year to maintain that coverage, despite earning less than $30,000 a year. Sketchy AF!

Reportedly Elmezayen’s domestic partner couldn’t swim and was also a passenger in the car. She was rescued by a fisherman who witnessed the crash.

So sad. May those innocent children rest in peace.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: