Man Drowns Two Autistic Children For Six-Figure Insurance Payment

judge's gavel on money

Source: Andrew Unangst / Getty

via Bossip.com:

A Los Angeles area man is finally jailed and charged with drowning his two kids and attempting to kill their mother after a 2015 “accident.” His arrest was delayed due to “insufficient evidence”, but last week, the FBI made it’s move after a thorough investigation according to reports.

According to the NY Daily News, Ali Elmezayen, 44, allegedly killed his two children, ages 8 and 13, when he drove his car off of a Los Angeles wharf. Elmezayen purchased “several accidental death insurance policies” amounting to $6 million covering himself, his kids and his domestic partner, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central California. The accused paid $6,000 a year to maintain that coverage, despite earning less than $30,000 a year. Sketchy AF!

Reportedly Elmezayen’s domestic partner couldn’t swim and was also a passenger in the car. She was rescued by a fisherman who witnessed the crash.

So sad. May those innocent children rest in peace.

