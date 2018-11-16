Man Drowns Two Autistic Children For Six-Figure Insurance Payment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
A Los Angeles area man is finally jailed and charged with drowning his two kids and attempting to kill their mother after a 2015 “accident.” His arrest was delayed due to “insufficient evidence”, but last week, the FBI made it’s move after a thorough investigation according to reports.
According to the NY Daily News, Ali Elmezayen, 44, allegedly killed his two children, ages 8 and 13, when he drove his car off of a Los Angeles wharf. Elmezayen purchased “several accidental death insurance policies” amounting to $6 million covering himself, his kids and his domestic partner, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central California. The accused paid $6,000 a year to maintain that coverage, despite earning less than $30,000 a year. Sketchy AF!
Reportedly Elmezayen’s domestic partner couldn’t swim and was also a passenger in the car. She was rescued by a fisherman who witnessed the crash.
So sad. May those innocent children rest in peace.
