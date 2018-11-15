These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth Watering Into Next Week

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but the last days of waiting for that sweet feast are always the hardest.
If you’re like me, you’ve spent the last couple weeks looking up a million different recipes in preparation for the big day, and if we’re keeping it 100, it’s lead to our own demise. I haven’t been able to think about what to make for dinner for the past 3 weeks because all I wanted was Thanksgiving food…but let’s get it together here, folks. There’s only 1 week left until the big day, so we’re in the homestretch.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Now it’s actually time to start thinking about what dish you’re bringing to dinner, which family member’s food you’re gonna have to spit back into your napkin after pretending to take a bite, and which leftovers you’re calling dibs on for some Black Friday turkey sandwiches.
These next 7 days are the perfect time to get inspired by some recipes and videos that might push you out of your comfort zone to make something completely different this year, or even just upgrade a family favorite with a little sumn-sumn.
Let’s take a look at a few mouth-watering recipes that are sure to fulfill both your sweet and savory Thanksgiving dreams:
Turkey Roulade
If you’re not one for a traditional Thanksgiving turkey, this might be up your alley
Pumpkin Bread Bottom Cheesecake
Cornbread Sausage Stuffing
View this post on Instagram
Our ideal stuffing would be one that’s custardy on the inside and crisp on the outside, but in reality you usually don’t get the best of both worlds. @mollybaz changed that this year with her cornbread and sausage stuffing, which uses homemade cornbread so you can control the level of moisture to create the perfect stuffing sitch. Our stuffing dreams came true. Grab her recipe through the link in our bio. 📷: @graydonpictures & @nikoleherriott 🍴: @rebeccajurkevich 🥣: @kalen_k_
Sweet Potato Pie
Because nobody makes a better Sweet Potato Pie than mom.
THREE Different Options For Cranberry Sauce
View this post on Instagram
As a mom with triplets or a person who’s really into odd numbers would say, good things come in threes. We would say it when it comes to cranberry sauce. Which, lucky for us, @csaffitz gifted us with THREE cranberry sauce recipes. You’ve got a more traditional one with orange and cinnamon, a fig cranberry sauce for your cousin who just came back from studying abroad in France, and you’ve got a ~spicy~ one for the aunt who likes to bring up politics at the dining room table. Hit the link in our bio to see them all. 📷: @graydonpictures & @nikoleherriott 🍴: @rebeccajurkevich 🥣: @kalen_k_
Mashed Potatoes
These mashed potatoes look….buttery. I’m in.
View this post on Instagram
Yes, we’re already thinking about every side dish, drink, and dessert we plan on making on Thanksgiving, and this is a gentle reminder that you should be too. We’d like to start with arguably the most iconic Thanksgiving dish (other than the bird): mashed potatoes! We use Yukon Gold’s for the creamiest, glossiest mashed taters ever, AND you can even make them up to two days in advance. (You’re strategically choosing your menu based off of how much space you have in your oven, right?) Grab @moroccochris’ make ahead mashed potato recipe through the link in our bio. 📷: @graydonpictures & @nikoleherriott 🍴: @rebeccajurkevich 🥣: @kalen_k_
Every kind of Thanksgiving pie you could ever want
A Microwave Thanksgiving
If for some reason you’re looking to make the whole meal in a microwave, we’ve got you covered there too…
Homemade Dinner Rolls
It’s not Thanksgiving without some rolls.
Mac and Cheese
I’ll leave you with this picture of mac and cheese….because WOW.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator Is His “Mother F*cking Boyfriend” [VIDEO]
These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth Watering Into Next Week was originally published on globalgrind.com