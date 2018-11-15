Let This Be A Lesson: Michelle Obama Was Drawn To Barack Because “He Showed Me He Respected Women”

via madamenoire.com:

For the past 10 years Michelle Obama and her husband, current former President Barack Obama have been the epitome of #RelationshipGoals for many reasons, one of which includes how lovingly they each speak about one another. In a recent interview while promoting her new book, Michelle revealed just exactly what it was initially about her husband that she couldn’t resist.

Looking radiant as ever, Michelle Obama covers the latest issue of ESSENCE magazine with big, beautiful curls and a bright smile, as she continues to open up more than she ever has to coincide with her new memoir Becoming Michelle Obama. During the interview she gets candid about her marriage to Barack and how she was so drawn to him because “he showed me he respected women.” This is definitely not surprising, as Barack Obama always showed respect to everyone from the moment he stepped into the White House.

“From our very first conversations, he showed me that he wasn’t afraid to express his fears and doubts, or that he might not have all the answers,” Obama told ESSENCE. “Just as important, I saw who he was not only in the way he treated me but in the way he interacted with others outside of our relationship. He showed me that he respected women by the way he treated his mother, his sisters, and his grandmother.”

She didn’t stop there with all the qualities in her husband that let her know what kind of man he was before they got married, qualities that still remain intact as they celebrate 26 years of marriage. She cites that Barack always had the compassion and desire to “fight for folks who didn’t have much power.”

Obama continued, adding “These were all things I learned long before we were married. It was all on display when we dated: he was consistent, he was honest, he was respectful, and he was secure in himself and secure in us. He hasn’t been perfect, but those things have never wavered.”

So, this pretty much confirms that Barack Obama has always been the upstanding, respectful and loving man that first captivated the country back in 2008. You can catch more of Michelle Obama as she sits down for an exclusive interview on OWN network with Oprah Winfrey on November 15 at 8PM.

