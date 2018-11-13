5 Instagram Pages That Will Slowly—But Surely—Help You Be Kinder To Yourself

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The holidays can be so beautiful, but it’s also a season that comes with many, many…MANY expectations. From finishing out strong at your place of employment to dealing with toxic family members, it can get stressful. Not to mention, all the gifts you’re supposed to magically have money for, in addition to your usual bills. It becomes a lot and we don’t blame anyone who’s feeling worn out, sad, or even a little less than flawless this time of year.
With all that said, for World Kindness Day today, we’re here to help you be a little nicer to YOURSELF as you do your best to get through it all. Besides all the situations you might be dealing with personally, it’s also been difficult for all of us to go out into the world with optimism about our lives as we witness crippling injustice day in and day out. Young Black faces are being killed on the regular, mass shooters threaten concerts, bars, and even schools…we’re tired and at the risk of sounding dramatic, somewhat traumatized.
So as we get through these tough times and bring in 2019, self-care is a must…body positivity is a must…self-love is non-negotiable. If we want a better, kinder world we have to begin with how we speak to ourselves.
So, where should you start? We’re millennials, so we’re not about to tell you to go get a massage (although, don’t get us wrong, you should definitely hideaway at your favorite spa as often as you can).
Instead, since we know the first thing you do in the morning is check your phone, we’re feeding right into your unhealthy gadget addiction with 5 pages you need to follow on Instagram—not now, but RIGHT NOW. Turn on the notifications, save the posts that speak to you, and internalize positive affirmations on the go, before bed, and when you’re feeling like no one in the world can possibly understand, use these accounts to relieve the pressure.
These pages, as suggested by the editors of Global Grind & CASSIUSLife.com, help us feel like the bad motherf*ckers we are.
…Also, go to the spa.
It’s no coincidence the alternative and holistic health guru has nearly 100,000 followers. If you’re having trouble moving on from the past and focusing on a brighter future, she’s your go-to.
Being able to pick up on the more subtle emotional energies people often hide requires constant cleansing and purification of other peoples feelings. So that you can understand what is and isn’t your energy. Inner purification, raising your vibration, tuning into the flow, opening the heart, dropping illusions. All of these practices can be deepened with the assistance of plant medicine. My daily routine begins with burning resins from @vibrationalmedicine I created everything in this line for Highly Sensitives, Empaths, intuitives and Healers. . For the past three years, Ive had the beautiful blessing of being able to travel to different cities(and several countries) and teach large groups of women how to use plant medicine to reprogram the part of the brain related to emotions and memories and to demo emotional clearing with EFT. Having worked with hundreds of women on clearing specific programs that block their life path I believe the science of scent is game changer. Scent reaches the brain in 20 seconds. This is the fastest way to shift your mental state. Scent is a great tool when used in tandem with transformational work. It's always helpful to use when you are trying to communicate with your #higherself. Photo by @realms.manifest
One of our own, Rae Holliday’s “InspiRAEtional Quotes” go viral on the regular. The award-winning media and TV personality knows about starting from the ground up and will have you feeling more empowered and focused in no time.
I can stop holding this in now! Lol The Dating and Business app, @Bumble has launched a multi-million dollar campaign that’s been more than a year in the making. And guess who is apart of it? 😬👈🏾 The social connection app, which boasts more than 40 million global users, is celebrating 112 of their most inspiring New York City Bumblers, and I’m one of them 🙈. "#FindThemOnBumble" is a docuseries, outdoor and experiential campaign. Bumble spent the past 12 months connecting with real Manhattan users to learn their stories about friendship, business, love and living an empowering life. Besides the video, you can catch us on over 500 outdoor placements across subway stations, storefronts, buses, coffee sleeves, pizza boxes and New York Post newspaper wraps. 👉🏾 @FindThemOnBumble has all the deets! #ThankYou @Bumble I’m #Humbled #InspiRAEtion P.S. If you see the ads out, take a flick and shoot it to me 😬.
Have a dream, but not so confident in your abilities to achieve anything more than the regular, degular? This is the page for you.
Affirmations of gratitude, faith and self-love come in different forms. Whenever we feel down on love or not as confidence in our blackness, we head to this page just to remind ourselves we matter and that special someone is out there for us.
The Self-Care Station describes itself as a space that “honors the importance of choosing self-care over self-harm.” Simply put, this page gets it.
Luckily we have reached a time in society where there is a large movement among women to promote body positivity and calling out brands for body shaming. While this is all happening, there is a lack of body positivity images for men and non-binary folks. Although women have a higher societal pressure to look a certain way, men often feel insecure in their bodies too if they don’t fit the “typical masculine” type. Let’s make this an inclusive movement because everyone should feel comfortable in their body. ♥️ ( 🎨 by @bopolena ) #bodypositive
