Prince Estate Awarded $4 Million Judgment Against Late Singer’s Producer

Prince’s estate has won a judgment just shy of $4 million against a producer who allegedly released a few songs after his death without permission, The Blast reports.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, George Ian Boxill was ordered to pay the estate $3,960,287.65 for damages, costs and attorney’s fees.

Boxill was also reportedly ordered to return all Prince materials he obtained through his work for Prince to the estate.

The producer has filed documents to attempt to vacate the award and the estate has asked the court to confirm the judgment.

A judge has yet to officially sign off on the ruling.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Remembering Prince Through the Years 15 photos Launch gallery Remembering Prince Through the Years 1. Prince 1 of 15 2. Prince 2 of 15 3. Fact: Prince was nicknamed "Skipper" as a kid. 3 of 15 4. Prince rocking out on ABC's Good Morning America in June of 2006. (PR Photos) 4 of 15 5. Fact: Prince was reportedly able to play 27 instruments 5 of 15 6. Prince at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, CA. (PR Photos) 6 of 15 7. Prince at The Bourne Ultimatum UK Premiere in Leicester Square in 2007. (PR Photos) 7 of 15 8. Prince performs at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 in Eaton Square in London. (PR Photos) 8 of 15 9. Prince performs in Chicago in 2011. 9 of 15 10. Prince performs at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 in Eaton Square in London. (PR Photos) 10 of 15 11. Prince at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards on March 4, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo) 11 of 15 12. Wax Figure of Prince Unveiled at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in New York on January 16, 2009. (PR Photos) 12 of 15 13. Prince was awarded with an "Icon Award" at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. (AP) 13 of 15 14. Fact: Prince played electric guitar on Madonna's "Like A Prayer." (Retna) 14 of 15 15. Prince 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Prince Through the Years Remembering Prince Through the Years The legendary Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was born on June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Prince Estate Awarded $4 Million Judgment Against Late Singer’s Producer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com