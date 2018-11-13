CLOSE
Kanye And Kim Hired Help To Save Neighbor’s Houses From Wildfires

California experiencing a massive wildfire right now and thousands of homeowners were forced to evacuate. Celebrities were also effected and some documented their encounters with the fire. The Flames were headed toward the West’s house and Kimye reacted. After Kanye put out a thread of tweets to address the victims of the fire. Action was put into play.

TMZ reported that ‘Ye and Kim K had hired a private team of firefighters in order to save both their own mansion and the homes of their neighbors. Kanye and Kim’s neighbors that told about married couple’s good deed, which saw the firefighters dig ditches and use hoses to either control or put out the flames.

