Kanye And Kim Hired Help To Save Neighbor’s Houses From Wildfires

California experiencing a massive wildfire right now and thousands of homeowners were forced to evacuate. Celebrities were also effected and some documented their encounters with the fire. The Flames were headed toward the West’s house and Kimye reacted. After Kanye put out a thread of tweets to address the victims of the fire. Action was put into play.

TMZ reported that ‘Ye and Kim K had hired a private team of firefighters in order to save both their own mansion and the homes of their neighbors. Kanye and Kim’s neighbors that told about married couple’s good deed, which saw the firefighters dig ditches and use hoses to either control or put out the flames.

My sincere condolences to everyone suffering from the loss of their homes, loved ones and the unknown certainty of how much damage the fires will have caused. — ye (@kanyewest) November 10, 2018

In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes. We must all come together during these difficult times to support each other May God Bless us all — ye (@kanyewest) November 10, 2018

