Spike Lee has directed some of out favorite movies like “Malcolm X,” “Do The Right Thing” and many more. The filmmaker is gearing up to direct a movie about Frederick Douglass.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The film is an adaptation from the play “Frederick Douglass Now” and fans are very excited about this project. Douglass was a Maryland native and a former slave as well as an anti-slavery advocate that went on to be a speaker and newspaper publisher. There is no word on when the movie will come out, but we look forward to supporting this film.

SEE ALSO: Trailer For Faith-Based Movie ‘Overcomer’ Released [VIDEO]

In other news, the fires in California continue and celebrities are talking all about it on social media. Robin Thicke mentioned that his house burned down, but despite it all he’s safe. We will continue praying for the firefighters that continue to risk their lives to help others and everyone that lost their homes.

Lastly, moviegoers made “The Grinch” #1 in the box offices. The movie made $66 million and Erica Campbell mentioned that is was a great movie.

Make sure you check out these 5 movies of faith below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Spike Lee To Direct Movie About Frederick Douglass was originally published on getuperica.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: