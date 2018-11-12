Single? Here Are the Best Cities for You to Be In

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Did you know? 45 percent of Americans aged 18 or older are single, which means that if you’re currently looking for love, you’re in pretty good shape. But not every city is created equal when it comes to the dating pool. Between wild average date costs (you’ll need $297.27 for a decent date in New York City according to those statistics that went viral back in August) and limited entertainment sources, some cities are better suited for finding your match than others.

Which is why the folks at WalletHub took it upon themselves to compare over 180 cities across the U.S., looking at everything from the population of singles to online dating opportunities to nightlife options. It’s no surprise that dating in NYC is expensive AF, but did you know that Dover, Delaware has the most expensive bottle of wine? (Read below to find out how much.)

Whether you’re thinking of moving or getting ready for travel, these are the best (and the worst) cities to live in if you’re single right now.

Best Cities for Singles

1 Atlanta, GA

2 Denver, CO

3 San Francisco, CA

4 Portland, OR

5 Los Angeles, CA

6 Seattle, WA

7 Chicago, IL

8 San Diego, CA

9 Minneapolis, MN

10 Portland, ME

Worst Cities for Singles

173 Laredo, TX

174 Yonkers, NY

175 Lewiston, ME

176 Glendale, CA

177 Warwick, RI

178 South Burlington, VT

179 Pearl City, HI

180 Hialeah, FL

181 Pembroke Pines, FL

182 Brownsville, TX

Best vs. Worst Stats

According WalletHub’s data, Detroit has the most single people (73.77 percent), two times higher than in Fremont, California, which has the least (37.71 percent).

Garden Grove, California has the lowest average restaurant-meal cost at $12.78, while Dover, Delaware has the highest at $120.00 (yes, you read that correctly).

Indianapolis has the lowest average price for a bottle of wine at $3.68, while Seattle has the highest at $14.19.

Port St. Lucie, Florida, has the lowest average movie ticket price at $6.63, while Atlanta has the highest at $14.93.

