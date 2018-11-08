Missy Elliott is nominated as the first female rapper to be inducted into the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to the Associated Press.
Missy joins Mariah Carey, Monica, Cat Stevens, John Prince, Lloyd Price Dean Dillion and more as performing nominees.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Throughout her career of over 20 years, the rapper has penned songs for the late Aaliyah, Beyoncé and Janet Jackson, to name a few.
If Missy is inducted, she will join Jay-Z, who was inducted in 2017, being the first rapper. Following up with Jermaine Dupri in 2018 being the only rappers with this achievement.
In addition to this nomination, Missy has been keeping busy. She announced last month that she is working on her first album in 13 years. In a tweet responding to the Recording Academy, she confirmed that her new album is in the works.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Angela Simmons Ex-Fiance Killed In His Home
- Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler
- Baby Dies From Diaper Rash After Wearing Maggot-Infested Pamper
Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl
Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl
1. Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl1 of 8
2. Missy Be Putting It Down…2 of 8
3. Katy Perry & Missy Elliott3 of 8
4. Missy & Her Dancers4 of 8
5. Missy Steals The Show5 of 8
6. Move Over Katy6 of 8
7. That Will Be Enough Katy…7 of 8
8. Girls Just Want To Have Fun…8 of 8
Missy Elliot Is About To Make History was originally published on boomphilly.com