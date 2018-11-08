CLOSE
Missy Elliot Is About To Make History

SXSW Keynote: Michelle Obama - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Missy Elliott is nominated as the first female rapper to be inducted into the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to the Associated Press.

Missy joins Mariah Carey, Monica, Cat Stevens, John Prince, Lloyd Price Dean Dillion and more as performing nominees.

Throughout her career of over 20 years, the rapper has penned songs for the late Aaliyah, Beyoncé and Janet Jackson, to name a few.

If Missy is inducted, she will join Jay-Z, who was inducted in 2017, being the first rapper. Following up with Jermaine Dupri in 2018 being the only rappers with this achievement.

In addition to this nomination, Missy has been keeping busy. She announced last month that she is working on her first album in 13 years. In a tweet responding to the Recording Academy, she confirmed that her new album is in the works.

 

