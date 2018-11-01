Lil Wayne To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’

There is definitely more life after Cash Money Records. Lil Wayne has been confirmed as the musical performer for “Saturday Night Live” on November 10th.

Weezy will hit the 30 Rockefeller stage and fans are pretty excited about it. This makes him the third hip-hop artist, after Kanye West and Travis Scott, to do a live set on the 44th season of the iconic variety show. Liev Schreiber, of “Ray Donavan” fame, will also make his hosting debut. An official announcement was made on SNL’s twitter account earlier this week.

This marks the first time since 2010 that Weezy has performed on the show. The previous set, where he performed “6 Foot 7 Foot,” was shortly after he was freed after serving time in prison for gun possession. Expect TuneChi to perform songs from his long-delayed but finally released Tha Carter V.

The album debuted number one on the Billboard 200 charts with 480,000 album equivalent sales. At the close of October it has sold over 700,000 units to date.

See how the internet went crazy over Lil’ Wayne below!

