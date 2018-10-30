Ava Duvernay Working On Prince Documentary For Netflix

Producer/director Ava DuVernay is working with Netflix on a Prince documentary, reports Variety. The late artist’s estate is reportedly providing with interviews, footage, photos and archive access. The multiple-part documentary will cover the Prince’s entire life.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” DuVernay told Deadline. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”
While renowned for her work on Selma, Queen Sugar and others, DuVernay made her big-screen debut in 2008 with This Is the Life, which chronicled the alternative hip-hop scene in Los Angeles in the 1990s.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- 8 Signs You’re Really TF Stressed Out
- Rapper Dies While Trying To Perform Stunt Like Tom Cruise On Airplane
- Black Teen Tells Dr. Phil She’s White And Hates Black People [VIDEO]
Remembering Prince Through the Years
Remembering Prince Through the Years
1. Prince1 of 15
2. Prince2 of 15
3. Fact: Prince was nicknamed "Skipper" as a kid.3 of 15
4. Prince rocking out on ABC's Good Morning America in June of 2006. (PR Photos)4 of 15
5. Fact: Prince was reportedly able to play 27 instruments5 of 15
6. Prince at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, CA. (PR Photos)6 of 15
7. Prince at The Bourne Ultimatum UK Premiere in Leicester Square in 2007. (PR Photos)7 of 15
8. Prince performs at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 in Eaton Square in London. (PR Photos)8 of 15
9. Prince performs in Chicago in 2011.9 of 15
10. Prince performs at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 in Eaton Square in London. (PR Photos)10 of 15
11. Prince at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards on March 4, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)11 of 15
12. Wax Figure of Prince Unveiled at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in New York on January 16, 2009. (PR Photos)12 of 15
13. Prince was awarded with an "Icon Award" at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. (AP)13 of 15
14. Fact: Prince played electric guitar on Madonna's "Like A Prayer." (Retna)14 of 15
15. Prince15 of 15
Ava Duvernay Working On Prince Documentary For Netflix was originally published on blackamericaweb.com