Actor/Rapper KR Arrested Under Suspicion Of Sexually Assaulting Aspiring Models

Locked up with over $1M in bail.

42nd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) - 'Kings' - Premiere

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN.com / WENN

Actor/rapper KR, born Kaalan Walker, 23, has been arrested under suspicion of multiple sexual assaults. The Superfly actor was arrest back on September 11 in Los Angeles. 

According to NBC Los Angeles, KR is being looked at for sexual assaults that occurred as far back as 2016. He is reportedly looking at as many as nine felony sexual assault allegations, per the LAPD.

“In each of the cases, aspiring models were contacted by Walker via social media with the premise of being hired to work professionally,” said the LAPD via a statement. “While alone, each of the victims reported that Walker sexually assaulted them.”

KR is currently being held on $1.08 million bond at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown LA.

Close