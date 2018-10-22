CLOSE
Are Beyonce & Kelly Rowland Working On A Secret Album Together Without Michelle? [VIDEO]

2005 World Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Is Beyoncé releasing new music with Kelly Rowland? A mysterious Instagram account has ramped up speculation about a collaboration between the 2 Destiny’s Child members.

With the internets chirping and a few clues on Instagram, some have come to believe that these  new Beyonce vocals in the background are real. Take a look at these videos below and take a guess…

Rose IV You 🌹

Nothing has been confirmed so far, however, it would be interesting to see Bey and Kelly drop some new music… the BeyHive awaits.

Beyonce , kelly rowland

