Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” Video Will Take You On An Adventure Through Houston [VIDEO]

Travis Scott recently released his video for “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake and if you don’t know anything about Houston by the end you will get a better idea. The video is colorful, filled with multiple transitions and famous locations in Houston. In the beginning we see kids ride through the neighborhood and Drake comes down the train tracks with his dog.
After the beat drops is when the adventure officially begins. Travis rides a horse in the streets of Houston bypassing police cars and then ends up at the famous store Screwed Up Records & Tapes. In the parking lot people are showing off their classic cars only to skip to an area where woman are laying down on the ground dressed in a bras and thongs.
As the video ends we see Travis pay homage to the late Big HAWK. Drake comes back to do his part as a woman is seen twerking on his eyelid and his face turns into a puzzle piece. In true Drake fashion he gives us the famous two-step and boards a party on a yellow school bus. When the video ends women are circling around Travis in lingerie on bikes and then him and Drake end by walking down train tracks. Watch the video for “Sicko Mode” and let us know what you think of it.
