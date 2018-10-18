CLOSE
Queen Latifah Expecting A Child With Rumored Girlfriend Eboni Nichols?

The coupled allegedly have been together since 2013, and sources close to the couple say they're also ready to jump the broom.

2018 amfAR Gala New York

Since 2013, Queen Latifah and rumored girlfriend Eboni Nichols have romantically linked, allegedly speaking. Now, rumors are persisting that the actor and her partner are expecting a bouncing bundle of joy.

Radar Online exclusively reports that sources are saying the pair are actually engaged and expecting the baby to arrive any day now. It has been an emotionally tough year for the rapper and actress, this after losing her mother to a years-long battle with heart disease this past March.

The outlet adds that Latifah has been allegedly getting treatment for cancer after being seen visiting a facility in recent days although nothing has been officially confirmed about the state of her condition.

If true, it’s time to wish Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols a slew of congratulations and prayer hand emojis as well for her health and beyond.

Queen Latifah Expecting A Child With Rumored Girlfriend Eboni Nichols? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

