Maryland Cop Charged With Raping Woman During Traffic Stop

CNN reports, a Maryland police officer has been charged with rape.
Ryan Macklin, 29, was taken into custody Monday evening, after allegedly raping a woman he pulled over.
Police said Macklin pulled the woman over at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 11. During the stop, wptv reports, Macklin forced the woman “to perform a sexual act” while they were both in the woman’s car in a parking lot. Police said Macklin was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked police cruiser at the time.
Macklin, a six-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, has reportedly been suspended without pay and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.
Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference, that the woman came forward “several hours” after the incident.
“The charges against this officer are highly troubling,” Stawinski said. “Officers take an oath to protect others, not to abuse their authority in order to victimize someone. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from the men and women of this department.”
Macklin is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police said. According to the department’s website, he was honored as patrol officer of the month at least two times in 2014, in March and September.
