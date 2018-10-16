Maryland Cop Charged With Raping Woman During Traffic Stop

CNN reports, a Maryland police officer has been charged with rape.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ryan Macklin, 29, was taken into custody Monday evening, after allegedly raping a woman he pulled over.

Police said Macklin pulled the woman over at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 11. During the stop, wptv reports, Macklin forced the woman “to perform a sexual act” while they were both in the woman’s car in a parking lot. Police said Macklin was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked police cruiser at the time.

Macklin, a six-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, has reportedly been suspended without pay and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

SEE ALSO: Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially ‘Selective Enforcement’ In Sting Operation

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference, that the woman came forward “several hours” after the incident.

“The charges against this officer are highly troubling,” Stawinski said. “Officers take an oath to protect others, not to abuse their authority in order to victimize someone. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from the men and women of this department.”

Macklin is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police said. According to the department’s website, he was honored as patrol officer of the month at least two times in 2014, in March and September.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Harvey Weinstein 10 of 19 11. Bill Cosby 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. Kevin Spacey 14 of 19 15. R. Kelly 15 of 19 16. Russell Simmons 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Maryland Cop Charged With Raping Woman During Traffic Stop was originally published on blackamericaweb.com