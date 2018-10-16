CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Became A Lyft Driver For Charity [Video]

Would you recognize Chance in disguise? Okay, sure.

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Imagine if you get picked up by Lyft and the driver is Chance The Rapper. Such was the case when the Chicago MC got behind the wheel  as “John” and spoke to riders about his love of music, taking chances and charity. 

Some passengers picked up who they were riding with right away, but most, not at all.

SEE ALSO: Chance The Rapper Pledges $1 Million to Mental Health Services In Chicago

The deception was for the worthiest of causes. If you use Round Up in the Lyft app the donated proceeds go to Chance’s the New Chance Fund which in turn supports Chicago Public Schools. And it’s legit, having recently announced they were blessing schools with even more money specifically for mental health services.

Watch the blessings below.

Chance The Rapper Became A Lyft Driver For Charity [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

