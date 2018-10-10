Man Believes God Told Him To Commit Murder

Rodrick Deshun Arkeith Elliott is being sent to a state hospital by a judge after saying God told him to commit murder. According to KLTV, Elliot was arrested in May of a woman named, Sandy Smith. Smith was found stabbed and later died at the hospital.
In the affidavit it said that the day before the incident a Black man walked up to Smith’s door to ask her for a light. Smith’s mother believes the man also walked around the neighborhood talking to several different people. Witnesses claim they heard Elliot on the phone speaking with someone.
He allegedly said, “Would you still love me if I killed someone?” Police were able to locate Elliot’s girlfriend and she mentioned that she had saw her boyfriend two hours prior. Detectives found Elliot after playing basketball at the court. During questioning officers spotted a cut on one of his fingers as well as what appeared to be blood on one of his shoes. Elliot’s girlfriend later demonstrated how he showed her he killed Smith.
