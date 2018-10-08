New Kids on The Block To Go On Tour w/ Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa & More

The New Kids on The Block are about to go on a music tour. No, seriously.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The OG boy band from the 90’s are about to embark on a Mixtape Tour and aside from being joined by fellow 90’s pop stars Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, they’re also going to be bringing along some more vibes from Hip-Hop’s golden era in the form of Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature. Will Treach and Pepa reignite the flame they shared back in the day? Probably not but weirder things have happened like teenage heartthrobs New Kids on The Block going on tour while in their 40’s.

The 53-city Mixtape Tour kicks off next May 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio and will travel all across the US before concluding in Hollywood, Florida in mid July. The only thing we’re hoping for now is if at some point New Kids bring out New Edition on stage and really tear the house down.

Tickets for the tour go on sale October 12 on Ticketmaster.com with American Express® Card Members getting exclusive early purchasing chances on October 9.

Are you going to be running to relive your childhood and teen years come next May? Let us know.

Peep the dates below.

THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, May 2, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena Saturday, May 4, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Sunday, May 5, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Wednesday, May 8, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Thursday, May 9, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Friday, May 10, 2019 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Saturday, May 11, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Monday, May 13, 2019 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Thursday, May 16, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Friday, May 17, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Saturday, May 18, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Tuesday, May 21, 2019 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Thursday, May 23, 2019 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Friday, May 24, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Saturday, May 25, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center Sunday, May 26, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena Wednesday, May 29, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center Thursday, May 30, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Saturday, June 1, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Sunday, June 2, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena Thursday, June 6, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday, June 7, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Saturday, June 8, 2019 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, June 9, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, June 11, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Thursday, June 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Friday, June 14, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Friday, June 21, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Saturday, June 22, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Sunday, June 23, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena Thursday, June 27, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Friday, June 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden Sunday, June 30, 2019 Uniondale, NY NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, July 5, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday, July 6, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sunday, July 7, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena Thursday, July 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Philips) Friday, July 12, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, July 13, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center Sunday, July 14, 2019 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Event Center** This show will goonsale at a later, to be announced, date.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

New Kids on The Block To Go On Tour w/ Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com