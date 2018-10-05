Say Cheese? Seven Awkward Smiles Everyone Has Done In Their Lifetime

Smiling is an art form that many hope to master in life.

While some people were born with perfect grins, others have to put in extra work to make sure their smiles are exuberant and filled with pearly white elegance.

Tyra Banks often preaches the gospel of “smizing” where the eyes are just as important as the mouth when forming the smile. The good news has been spread to online tutorials and even a full-on app at one point.

But on the journey to smizing greatness comes many mishaps and everyone has experienced them at least once. Hit the next pages to check out seven awkward smiles that might have Tyra Banks yelling at your soul.

1. The “Overly Intense” Smile

Caution, this is possibly one of the most dangerous smiles people could have.

Though someone could be genuinely happy and want to express it with a smile, forcing the muscles to go that far is like asking your cheeks to go deep into a place they don’t want to go.

Can someone say muscle spasm?

Not to mention, amazingly beautiful people (a.k.a. Michaela Coel) risk being tagged with the “ugly smile” because they didn’t take two seconds to relax the muscles just a smidge.

2. The “I Don’t Really Wanna Smile, But Okay” Smile

Also known as the “I really don’t want to be here” smile. Everyone should be familiar with this…

The family event you don’t want to take part in…

The school picture you don’t want to take, but mom is watching…

It’s hard out here for the mean muggers at heart.

3. The “I Actually Hate Your Guts” Smile

This one is often executed when you want to drag someone by their hair particles, but you’re in a somewhat civil environment, so you’re left with your passive aggressive facial expressions.

Co-worker you want to fight?

Check.

Roommate you want to flush down the toilet?

Check.

Use this smile sparingly.

4. The Classic Fake Smile

This smile is close to the “i actually hate your guts” smile, but with one major difference — you actually want people to know you’re not happy. Thus, you over exaggerate your grins so everyone in the room won’t miss your sarcasm.

It’s a personal favorite of mine…

But again, use sparingly.

5. The “Contained Evil” Smile

This smile speaks to the deep dark pits of your sadism. If you have an evil thought that comes to life, you might try to keep a straight face so people don’t realize how evil your are. But inside, your soul is giving the biggest smile it could ever give.

Tsk, tsk. Evil.

6. The “Cover-Up Of Terror” Smile

When this smile goes off, it’s usually meant as a signal of distress.

You’re close to someone you’re terrified of…

You’re in an environment that gives you the chills…

Just stay calm, form an exit plan and keep up that smile until you’ve made it out safely.

7. The “Oh, Look At You Trying Your Best” Smile

This smile is usually done by near flawless people who have to put up with us lesser beings (see: Beyoncé).

This smile is another one to be careful about because it can come off as condescending.

But if someone’s arch in the back wasn’t quite archy enough during a Super Bowl performance, just be content with “they tried their best.”

Your smile will say it all.

Say Cheese? Seven Awkward Smiles Everyone Has Done In Their Lifetime was originally published on globalgrind.com