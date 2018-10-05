Chance The Rapper Pledges $1 Million to Mental Health Services In Chicago

Chance The Rapper is putting up his cash to help other. On Thursday (Oct. 5), the Chicago native pledged $1 million to support mental health in his hometown.

Reports ABC 7 Chicago: He also announced plans to give $100,000 to 20 additional Chicago Public Schools. Running in to raucous applause, Chance the Rapper took the stage in front of Chicago Public Schools educators, principals, health care experts and the world on his Twitter page with a major announcement for the city. “I’m proud to announce I am pledging $1 million to mental health services in Chicago,” Chance said to rousing applause and screams of joy. The new initiative by Chance called “My State of Mind” aims at creating a go-to, modern resource for Chicagoans to learn about and access mental health services.

The funds will be provided via Chance’s non-profit, SocialWorks, which reportedly has the backing of Tracee Ellis Ross, Chadwick Boseman and Oprah WInfrey.

Learn more about SocialWorks by visiting http://www.socialworkschi.org.

