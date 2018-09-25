CLOSE
Lil Wayne To Drop ‘Tha Carter V’ On His Birthday

CRWN IX - A conversation with Elliott Wilson and Lil Wayne - 2014 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive

Source: Jordan Naylor / Getty

Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter V is dropping on his birthday – September 27th.

The news comes after numerous websites erroneously believed that the long-awaited album would be dropping last Friday, though no one from Young Money or Wayne himself confirmed the news. So Friday morning at 12:01 AM, expect plenty of Wayneheads to be shedding tears of joy.

Tha Carter V marks a bit of history for Wayne. It’s the first release of his that won’t have the Cash Money imprint on it as he and Birdman settled their years long court feud. Wayne believed he was owed millions in unpaid royalties from the label, one he had called home since he was a teenager. Tha Carter V was originally announced in 2014 but has been delayed and stuck in perpetual limbo ever since.

Wayne has released projects in the interim including last year’s well-received Dedication 6 and D6: Reloaded along with the joint album Collegrove with 2 Chainz.

Watch his announcement video below.

 

Lil Wayne To Drop ‘Tha Carter V’ On His Birthday was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Lil Wayne , Tha Carter

