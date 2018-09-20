UPDATE: There are multiple fatalities and wounded victims, less than 10, according to a law enforcement official. No further details were immediately available, but officials warned travelers to stay clear of the area, according to CBS Baltimore who listed this timeline of events:

Three people were killed in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

Multiple people were shot at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen just after 9 a.m.

The shooter is still on the loose

Victims are being taken to hospitals in Maryland and Delaware

Police are asking that people avoid the area

Police will hold a briefing at 11:45 a.m.

—

Original Story: Harford County Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot in Harford County, Maryland Thursday morning. The FBI and ATF are also involved in the shooting investigation.

The shooting happened inside the Rite Aid Distribution Center on Spesutia and Perryman Roads where the incident is reportedly still “active.”

Deputies were dispatched to the reported shooting at 9:09 a.m. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke on Twitter about the event.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

We will have more on this as it develops.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Source: CBS Baltimore

Multiple People Killed During Shooting At Rite Aid Distribution Center In Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

