Multiple People Killed During Shooting At Rite Aid Distribution Center In Maryland

UPDATE: There are multiple fatalities and wounded victims, less than 10, according to a law enforcement official. No further details were immediately available, but officials warned travelers to stay clear of the area, according to CBS Baltimore who listed this timeline of events:
- Three people were killed in a workplace shooting in Harford County.
- Multiple people were shot at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen just after 9 a.m.
- The shooter is still on the loose
- Victims are being taken to hospitals in Maryland and Delaware
- Police are asking that people avoid the area
- Police will hold a briefing at 11:45 a.m.
—
Original Story: Harford County Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot in Harford County, Maryland Thursday morning. The FBI and ATF are also involved in the shooting investigation.
The shooting happened inside the Rite Aid Distribution Center on Spesutia and Perryman Roads where the incident is reportedly still “active.”
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke on Twitter about the event.
Source: CBS Baltimore
