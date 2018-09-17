True Thompson is such a cute baby, and still, miserable folks can’t help but leave negative comments on her photos. Now fans are coming to Khloe Kardashian‘s defense after people bashed her daughter’s skin color, called her ugly, and more.
According to a screenshot posted on Buzzfeed, @deweesey23 wrote via Instagram “I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix….she’s a cute kid just too dark.”
Another IG user, @dorianfiasco, reportedly commented, “Not to be a conspiracy theorist but all the sisters have black baby fathers… why is True the only one that looks to take more of her black genes… now I don’t know how baby making works, or that Khloe might be black (oj daughter) but makes ya wonder.” Tons of folks made similar comments.
Here’s how less petty/miserable folks are defending Baby True.
Kardashian welcomed her beautiful baby girl back in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson; she is a little over five months old.
Fans Defend Baby True Thompson After Racists Say She’s Cute But “Too Dark” was originally published on hiphopwired.com