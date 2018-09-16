There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously Investigating The Murder Of Botham Jean

Doubts are increasing that law enforcement officials will conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of Botham Jean, an unarmed Black man who was shot dead in his own apartment by a Dallas police officer.

S. Lee Merritt, one of the civil rights attorneys representing Jean’s family, retweeted a message on Saturday night from activist Shaun King that’s adding fuel to the concerns.

“A key eyewitness told us today that investigators didn’t take a single note when they interviewed her. Said they never called her back. We asked the DA if they had even heard that this witness existed and the DA said the Texas Rangers never even mentioned the witness,” King tweeted.

In an earlier post, King said a sixth person joined other witnesses who contradicted Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger’s version of how the shooting unfolded.

BREAKING: Another close neighbor of Botham Jean came forward today to say that they also heard Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger in the hallway, banging on the door, yelling for Botham to open the door. That’s SIX witnesses who say this happened. Debunks her fabrications. — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 16, 2018

Dallas’ Black community had hoped that the conviction in August of a white former officer, Roy Oliver, who shot unarmed Black teenager Jordan Edwards in the head was a turning point in the city’s long history of cops going unpunished for killing Black people. But the investigation into the slaying of Jean suggests to many that things have not changed, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“We consider that to be progress. But whether it’s precedent or some kind of aberration, only time will tell,” John Fullinwider, co-founder of Dallas’ Mothers Against Police Brutality, said of the Oliver verdict as he attended Jean’s vigil.

Many have complained about the police giving Guyger special treatment. She has stated multiple and conflicting versions of the circumstances that led to the shooting. Guyger claimed that she mistakenly entered Jean’s apartment, thinking that it was her own place, and shot 26-year-old Jean. It took days for law enforcement officials to arrest her.

Neighbors have said they heard Guyger banging on Jean’s door, but the officer has claimed that it was open when she entered.

“If she had been arrested like anyone would be, the community would have felt a little more at ease. There’s no story, of the multiple stories she’s told, that should not have prompted an arrest on the spot,” said Edwin Robinson, executive director of the religious-based network Faith in Texas.

