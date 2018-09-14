Among the several artists that contributed to Travis Scott‘s chart-topping Astroworld album, fans were excited to find that Frank Ocean was among them. According to sources close to the singer, Ocean is displeased with his appearance on Scott’s record and is allegedly using legal means to have his vocals removed.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the singer and rapper tell TMZ … Frank and Travis started beefing in the weeks leading up to the August release of Travis’ “Astroworld” album, which immediately shot up to No. 1 on Billboard. The beef’s about “Carousel” featuring Frank.

We’re told Frank’s PISSED because his vocals — featured in the chorus and third verse — were changed. It’s unclear what changes were made. Frank’s voice includes Auto-Tune … and his pitch is noticeably higher in the third verse than in the chorus, but we just don’t know what’s got Frank so upset.

Here’s what we do know — Frank’s rage has been so real he’s been demanding Travis remove his part in the track, but to no avail. Our sources say lawyers are now involved. We’re told Frank’s legal team fired off a cease and desist to Travis’ team to remove him from “Carousel” … OR ELSE!

The outlet adds that Scott and his side are sticking to their guns and have not moved to take Ocean’s vocals off the song. If true, the two artists are sure to legally tussle over this in the weeks and months to come.

Listen to “Carousel” below.

Frank Oceans Reportedly Wants Off Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ LP was originally published on hiphopwired.com

