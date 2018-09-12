CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jim Jones Teases A New Diplomats Album

Harlem back?

2 reads
Leave a comment
Slow Bucks Birthday Celebration Hosted by Kenny Burns, Juelz Santana And Jim Jones

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After almost a 15 year wait we might have a new Diplomats album in the works. Jim Jones hinted that the crew is back in the studio working as a unit again.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On September 10, Capo shared a photo on his Instagram account of what seems to be a working track list. While there was no caption accompanying the photo all signs point to new Dipset material.

View this post on Instagram

🤧

A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on

 

Nine song titles are listed out with the respective performers captured in parenthesis which include Cam’ron, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones. While the portions of the piece of paper are cut off we are able to spot Belly as a featured guest. Based on what is visible we assume the title could be More Diplomatic Immunity.

The last two years have been somewhat bumpy for the Dips as they faced several rounds of internal conflict between Cam’ron and Jim Jones. Additionally Juelz Santana was busted for in for carrying a pistol into Newark Liberty Airport in March.

If this LP does see the light it will be a long time coming for the Harlem collective as their last album Diplomatic Immunity 2 was released in 2004. Things did look promising in 2011 when they signed with Interscope Records but they never dropped a full-length release.

Let’s hope the ‘Set can bring it home.

Latest News:

SOURCEHipHopDx

Jim Jones Teases A New Diplomats Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Gary With Da Tea’s Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party
87 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close