It looks like Angela Simmons has a new boo. A passerby saw her coupled up with NFL star, Khalil Mack, while in Chicago.
The fan, who chose to remain anonymous, explained that she saw the two “boo’d up, giggling and smiling” while at Neiman Marcus in Chicago.
“At first glance, I didn’t pay them much mind but when sis started laughing I realized it was Angela Simmons,” she said.
The witness then explained that while she, herself, wasn’t aware of who the man on Simmons’ arm was, other patrons in the store filled her in that she was with Mack, who plays for the Chicago Bears.
Before she left, the passerby snapped a quick photo of the two:
Does Angela Simmons Have A New Boo? [Photos Inside] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com