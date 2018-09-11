Jimmy Spicer – One of the pioneers of ho Hop needs our help. Donate here!!! https://t.co/PgduceoiSz — Kurtis Blow (@KurtisBlow1) August 25, 2018

The name Jimmy Spicer might not be known to the current Hip-Hop generation, but his contribution to the genre and culture are boundless. The pioneering figure has been battling advanced brain and lung cancer, and a GoFundMe has been launched to assist Spicer with medical expenses and fees.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Late last month, Hip-Hop legend Kurtis Blow tweeted out Spicer’s GoFundMe link, which also featured an image of the “Adventures of Super Rhymes” rapper in recovery.

From Spicer’s GoFundMe:

I HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH ADVANCED CANCER. I HAVE A TUMOR IN MY LUNG. AND A TUMOR IN MY BRAIN. I AM CURRENTLY UNDERGOING RADIATION THERAPY FOR THE TUMOR IN MY BRAIN. I NOW NEED CHEMOTHERAPY FOR THE TUMOR IN MY LUNG. PLEASE WITH YOUR HELP AND PRAYERS I CAN FIGHT THIS.

Thus far, around $2,400 has been raised over the past 18 days with the ask set at $100,000.

Check out Jimmy Spicer’s “Adventures of Super Rhymes” track below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Latest News:

Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Battles Brain & Lung Cancer was originally published on hiphopwired.com