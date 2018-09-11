CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Battles Brain & Lung Cancer

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the pioneer with medical fees and other expenses.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The name Jimmy Spicer might not be known to the current Hip-Hop generation, but his contribution to the genre and culture are boundless. The pioneering figure has been battling advanced brain and lung cancer, and a GoFundMe has been launched to assist Spicer with medical expenses and fees.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Late last month, Hip-Hop legend Kurtis Blow tweeted out Spicer’s GoFundMe link, which also featured an image of the “Adventures of Super Rhymes” rapper in recovery.

From Spicer’s GoFundMe:

I HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH ADVANCED CANCER. I HAVE A TUMOR IN MY LUNG. AND A TUMOR IN MY BRAIN. I AM CURRENTLY UNDERGOING RADIATION THERAPY FOR THE TUMOR IN MY BRAIN. I NOW NEED CHEMOTHERAPY FOR THE TUMOR IN MY LUNG. PLEASE WITH YOUR HELP AND PRAYERS I CAN FIGHT THIS.

Thus far, around $2,400 has been raised over the past 18 days with the ask set at $100,000.

Check out Jimmy Spicer’s “Adventures of Super Rhymes” track below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Latest News:

#HipHopTurns45: Twitter Celebrates The Culture Of Hip-Hop On Its 45th Birthday
20 photos

Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Battles Brain & Lung Cancer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close