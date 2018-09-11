Not only do we commemorate the fallen victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks on this day, but today also marks a monumental day in hip hop. Jay-Z dropped Blueprint on this day in 2001, which went on to become one of the best albums of his career.

Take this quiz and we’ll tell you which classic record you are from the timeless album.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Latest News:

Quiz: Which ‘Blueprint’ Song Are You? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: