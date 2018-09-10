Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, Crowned Miss America 2019

0 reads Leave a comment
Congrats are in order for Nia Franklin (aka Miss New York) who was crowned Miss America 2019. Having had seven winners in the past, New York takes the lead in having the most wins in a state. This was the first pageant to not include the swimsuit competition.
