CLOSE
News
Home > News

Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, Crowned Miss America 2019

0 reads
Leave a comment
2019 Miss America Pageant - Finals

Source: Donald Kravitz / Getty

Congrats are in order for Nia Franklin (aka Miss New York) who was crowned Miss America 2019. Having had seven winners in the past, New York takes the lead in having the most wins in a state. This was the first pageant to not include the swimsuit competition.

Latest News:

Jeezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Jeezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

Jeezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Jeezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Jeezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, Crowned Miss America 2019 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close