As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 5 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

Who knew that so much could happen in one little 30-minute episode of Insecure? Who knew that an episode, that wasn’t a season finale, could have you go through a million emotions all at once, only to leave you completely in awe with your jaw hitting the floor.

If you tuned into episode 5 of Insecure season 3, you know two things — Issa Rae and Nathan are a good looking couple and Lawrence Hive has reassembled. That’s right folks, Jay Ellis lied to us all, Lawrence is indeed on season 3 and it’s amidst Issa’s new budding romance. You know exes can’t just let you move on, right?

Episode 5 was definitely a favorite episode of the season. The shenanigans that occurred at Coachella will leave you in stitches. Just like every other episode this season, the soundtrack was pretty dope too. Let’s get into all of the songs that played while our favorite characters were high out of their minds at Coachella.

Book ft. Haviah Mighty – “Vamonos”

Pretty much the first time anyone is hearing of this song is as it leads us into episode 4. For what it’s worth, that’s a huge accomplishment. The song was produced by Book by the voice you hear is rapper/singer Haviah Mighty hailing from Toronto, Canada.

Hit the flip for more music from tonight’s episode.

