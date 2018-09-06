Beyoncé Shares Sweet Photos with Jay-Z From 37th Bday Celebration

Beyoncé is sharing up close and personal photos from her 37th birthday celebration with Jay-Z, along with an emotional message reflecting on her past year.
While the Beyhive was celebrating #BeyDay, the Queen was in Sardinia, Italy celebrating with her hubby.
She captioned one photo; which is a pretty big deal since the Queen never writes captions. It read:
At 36,
I became a new mother of 3.
I breastfed twins.
I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years.
I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy.
Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love.
And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it.
This year has been monumental for me.
I thank God for everyone in my life.
Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes.
I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future.
I love you, Hive.
B
The couple looked crazy in love during their intimate lunch sipping on a glass of white wine and displaying a cake that read, “Happy Birthday Mrs. Carter.”
See the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B
37 Photos To Celebrate Queen Bey Turning 37!
37 Photos To Celebrate Queen Bey Turning 37!
1. Beyonce1 of 37
2. Beyonce2 of 37
3. Beyonce3 of 37
4. Beyonce4 of 37
5. Beyonce5 of 37
6. Beyonce6 of 37
7. Beyonce7 of 37
8. Beyonce8 of 37
9. Beyonce9 of 37
10. Beyonce10 of 37
11. Beyonce11 of 37
12. Beyonce12 of 37
13. Beyonce13 of 37
14. Beyonce14 of 37
15. Beyonce15 of 37
16. Beyonce16 of 37
17. Beyonce17 of 37
18. Beyonce18 of 37
19. Beyonce19 of 37
20. Beyonce20 of 37
21. Beyonce21 of 37
22. Beyonce22 of 37
23. Beyonce23 of 37
24. Beyonce24 of 37
25. Beyonce25 of 37
26. Beyonce26 of 37
27. Beyonce27 of 37
28. Beyonce28 of 37
29. Beyonce29 of 37
30. Beyonce30 of 37
31. Beyonce31 of 37
32. Beyonce32 of 37
33. Beyonce33 of 37
34. Beyonce34 of 37
35. Beyonce35 of 37
36. Beyonce36 of 37
37. Beyonce37 of 37
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Beyoncé Shares Sweet Photos with Jay-Z From 37th Bday Celebration was originally published on blackamericaweb.com