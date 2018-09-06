According to Cincinnati Police, around 9am an active shooter incident was called in at the Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street at Fountain Square downtown.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
WCPO is reporting that the incident happened in the lobby of the bank. At 9:42am it was confirmed that four victims were injured and one suspect is in custody. Witnesses are sharing that the shooter was a white man in a business suit and opened fire in the lobby. The area is locked down to conduct an investigation and citizens are being asked to stay away.
See live video from the scene and check back for further updates
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Talks About What Muhammad Ali Did To What Colin Kaepernick Is Currently Doing [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shooting at Fifth Third Bank Downtown Cincinnati
- Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL on Cocaine, Marijuana Charges
- Jeff Johnson: “When You Sacrifice The Smallest Things, The Biggest Blessings Come About” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Cardi B Involved In Strip Club Drama? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley At The Helium Comedy Club In St. Louis, MO
- Why We Are Loving ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show
- Is Joe Budden’s Coming Out Of Retirement To Battle Eminem? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nike Reveals Powerful New Colin Kaepernick Ad [WATCH]
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Talks About What Muhammad Ali Did To What Colin Kaepernick Is Currently Doing [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shooting at Fifth Third Bank Downtown Cincinnati
- Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL on Cocaine, Marijuana Charges
- Jeff Johnson: “When You Sacrifice The Smallest Things, The Biggest Blessings Come About” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Cardi B Involved In Strip Club Drama? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley At The Helium Comedy Club In St. Louis, MO
- Why We Are Loving ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show
- Is Joe Budden’s Coming Out Of Retirement To Battle Eminem? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nike Reveals Powerful New Colin Kaepernick Ad [WATCH]
Shooting at Fifth Third Bank Downtown Cincinnati was originally published on wiznation.com