Shooting at Fifth Third Bank Downtown Cincinnati

According to Cincinnati Police, around 9am an active shooter incident was called in at the Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street at Fountain Square downtown.

WCPO is reporting that the incident happened in the lobby of the bank.  At 9:42am it was confirmed that four victims were injured and one suspect is in custody.  Witnesses are sharing that the shooter was a white man in a business suit and opened fire in the lobby.  The area is locked down to conduct an investigation and citizens are being asked to stay away.

The Latest:

Shooting at Fifth Third Bank Downtown Cincinnati was originally published on wiznation.com

