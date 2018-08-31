During the homegoing service for her friend Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight revealed some devastating news of her own. The 74-year-old legendary singer is currently battling pancreatic cancer, the same cancer that Franklin fought before she passed on August 16th.

Follow @TheRSMS

Knight didn’t reveal how long she had been diagnosed with the cancer.

During a Monday interview with Us Weekly in which she shared her fondest memories of the Queen of Soul, Knight did not disclose her own illness, but discussed the finite nature of life.

“The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming,” Knight said. “So I’m not overly upset about (Franklin’s death), and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that.”

RELATED: Aretha Franklin’s Death Reveals Reality of Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

RELATED: Amid Joe Jackson Reports, Pancreatic Cancer Has Been A Major Killer Of Black People

The live stream for Franklin’s funeral is currently on-going. You can watch here.

The Latest:

UPDATE: Gladys Knight’s Publicist Denies That She Has Pancreatic Cancer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com