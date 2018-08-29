How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the gossip about Safaree! The rapper/actor just landed a million dollar contract to work with a sex toy company. After the world saw Safaree’s manhood last year, one sex toy line wants to work with him to possibly create a life-sized mold of his penis.
Pre-order for these toys could possibly roll out in December. Nicki Minaj has decided to fire her entire glam team and some say she’ll be changing up her image. Family, friends and fans all gathered in Detroit to pay respect to Aretha Franklin and Gary spoke all about her outfit and how she arrived.
