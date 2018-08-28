Snoop Dogg is a rapper, gospel artist, game show host and now adding author to his resume. He’s decided to write a cookbook and it will include some of his best recipes. The “From Crook To Cook” book will have his famous baby back ribs, chicken and waffles and mac and cheese recipe in it.

Snoop currently has a show with Martha Stewart and got the idea from being on the show. Venus Williams and Serena Williams advance to the next round at the US Open. Lastly, family, friends and fans gather to pay respect to Aretha Franklin.

Snoop Dogg To Develop Cookbook [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com