Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Death Of Jordan Edwards

Roy Oliver, the Texas officer who fired five times into a car holding 15-year-old Jordan Edwards after a party in suburban Dallas was found guilty of murder on Wednesday.
Jurors deliberated for 12 hours over two days before rendering their verdict.
Oliver’s defense attorney argued that the shooting was justified because they the car Edwards was in was going to run over Oliver’s partner, Tyler Gross. Gross and Oliver were partners on the Balch Springs police force until Oliver was fired after the killing of Edwards.
Per ThinkProgress, Oliver becomes the 33rd officer anywhere in the country to be convicted of an on-duty homicide since the start of 2005, according to a database kept by Bowling Green professor and ex-cop Phil Stinson.
A crucial moment for the jury came with Gross testified against Oliver, stating that he did not fear for his life.
