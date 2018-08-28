Bobby Evans Speaks About How Social Media Could Possibly Help Your Child Custody Case [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Attorney Bobby Evans is back and is giving some advice to people dealing with child custody cases. Rickey Smiley spoke about how there are a lot of men trying to spend time with their kids and aren’t able to because of what some mothers are doing. There are a lot of videos out there showing dads knocking on doors, some people starting fights so see there children and more.

Bobby mentioned that in some courts if you have social media evidence it can be used. If you get a notice of a lawsuit and destroy that evidence you can get in serious trouble. If a parent in the case are using words to defame you and not make you credible on social media it can be used.

