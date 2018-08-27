Reality TV can be dramatic and rachet, but there are also the shows that reveal people in challenging situations, like Hoarders, Intervention and My 600 Pound Life. Some of the people featured on My 600 Pound Life are able to overcome the obesity that got them featured on the show.

For others, the intervention is too little, too late. Sadly, that is the case for Lisa Fleming, who was featured on the show in February.

People.com reports:

Lisa Fleming, a formerly 704-lb. woman who was featured on TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life in February, has died at 50, her daughter confirmed.

Danielle Fleming shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, and said she was unable to see her mother before she passed away.

“I am truly at a loss for words right now,” she wrote. “God knows I wanted you to hold on until I got here but He knew what was best for me. I didn’t need to see you like that! This morning I sat and held your hand for four hours knowing nothing I could’ve done would bring you back to me.”

Danielle told TMZ on Friday that Lisa’s death was unrelated to her weight. She said that her mother had lost 200 lbs. after undergoing weight loss surgery, and was finally able to stand on her own for the first time in years.

But Danielle said Lisa was sick prior to appearing on the show, and her death was due to those illnesses.

Fleming’s story was particularly heart-wrenching as she struggled to change her behavior to lose the weight that was necessary for her to get healthier.

TLC issued a statement via their website:

TLC is saddened to hear that Lisa Fleming, who appeared on My 600-lb Life, passed away on August 23, 2018. In February, viewers followed Lisa’s story to overcome childhood struggles and family tragedy during her weight-loss journey with Dr. Now.

‘600 Pound Life’ Star Lisa Fleming Dies At 50 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

